Thyssenkrupp-Tata Steel merger deal blocked by EU regulator

The European Union's antitrust enforcer says it is blocking the planned merger between German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) and India's Tata Steel because the move would have reduced competition and raised prices.

Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the two companies failed to propose sufficient remedies to address the EU's concerns.

The decision was expected after the companies last month said they would offer no further concessions.

ThyssenKrupp will now list its elevator business, its most profitable unit worth an estimated 14B ($15.9B) and twice the parent group's market value, and may consider new ownership structures for its car parts, plant engineering and marine systems units.