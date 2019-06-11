KeyBanc sees self-storage REIT sector improving in H219, 2020

KeyBanc analyst Todd Thomas boosts his recommendation on the self-storage REIT industry to sector weight from underweight, noting that the group "is performing better than expected and the outlook heading into 2H19 and 2020 appears to be improving vs. prior expectations."

Upgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to overweight from sector weight; cites valuation, YTD underperformance, potential to benefit from less new supply in major markets, and new initiatives.

LSI rises 0.6% in premarket trading.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) raised to sector weight from underweight as he expects growth will be steadier than he previously thought.

LSI Sell-Side average rating Hold (8 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell)

PSA Sell-Side average rating Hold (1 Buy, 9 Hold, 2 Underperform, 3 Sell)