Ford gears up autonomous program

Ford (NYSE:F) Chairman Bill Ford says he disagrees with the assessment that the Detroit automaker is behind peers with its autonomous program.

"Our self-driving system, Argo, is incredibly competitive. On the technology side, we are right up there with the very best in terms of time of development but we want to take great care before we let people in these vehicles," maintains Ford.

The automaker bought Argo AI in 2017 and is working with several Israel-based several technology firms such as Intel unit Mobileye.