Zai Lab in-licenses ripretinib rights from Deciphera

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) inks agreement with Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to commercialize ripretinib in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan).

Under the terms of the agreement, Deciphera will receive an upfront cash payment of $20M, up to $185M in potential milestone payments and royalties from low to high teens.

Zai Lab receives exclusive regional development and commercialization rights for ripretinib in Greater China.

Deciphera intends to expand the Phase 3 INTRIGUE study, comparing ripretinib to sunitinib in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors patients, and is currently assessing the addition of clinical trial sites in China.