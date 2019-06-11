Achieve Life Sciences up 16% premarket on positive cytisinicline data

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is up 16% premarket on robust volume in response to results from the Phase 2 ORCA-1 dose-selection study of cytisinicline for smoking cessation.

Three of the four treatment arms demonstrated statistically significant effects on reducing daily smoking compared to placebo.

Across all treatment arms over the 25-day treatment period, subjects receiving cytisinicline experienced a 74 - 80% median reduction in cigarettes smoked although those receiving placebo showed a 62% mean reduction.

The most significant treatment effect was the 3 mg TID (3x/day) arm that showed a 54% abstinence rate at week 4 compared to 16% for placebo (p<0.0001).

The company says it has selected the 3.0 mg TID regimen for Phase 3 development.

No new safety signals were reported.

Additional data from ORCA-1 will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.