World's largest FLNG facility ships first liquefied natural gas cargo

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) says it has shipped its first liquefied natural gas cargo from the Prelude FLNG unit - the world's largest - offshore Western Australia.

The shipment marks the startup of one of the world's most anticipated LNG projects and will raise Australia's LNG export volumes as it ramps up capacity in the coming months.

Prelude FLNG is expected to produce 3.6M mt/year of liquefied natural gas, 1.3M mt/year of condensate and 400K mt/year of liquefied petroleum gas at full capacity.

Shell has declined to comment on the cost of Prelude, but consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates ~$17B.

The project is operated by Shell with a 67.5% interest in a joint venture with Japan's Inpex, South Korea's Kogas and Taiwan's Overseas Petroleum and Investment Corp.