Cree -6.6% on Q4 guidance cut

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updates its Q4 outlook primarily due to the U.S. actions against Huawei. The company planned on $15M in Q4 revenue from products and materials sold to Huawei.

The LED products view is cut due to softer than expected demand due to trade uncertainty.

Cree now expects revenue from continuing operations of $245-252M (was: $263-271M) with Wolfspeed sales of $132-135M and LED revenue of $113-117M.

Non-GAAP EPS is expected between $0.08 to $0.12 (was: $0.12 to $0.16).