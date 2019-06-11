Texas governor signs House Bill 1325 legalizing hemp cultivation

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) announces that Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law Texas House Bill 1325, which effectively legalizes the cultivation and processing of hemp and hemp-derived products, including cannabidiol (CBD) in the State.

In anticipation of the passage of the legislation, Village Farms has begun conversion of half of its 1.3M square foot, Permian Basin greenhouse for cultivation of high-CBD hemp and CBD extraction.

The Texas Hemp Legislation will require licenses and Village Farms plans to apply for the same. No time frame has yet been provided by the State of Texas for the licensing process.