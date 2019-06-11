Unilever to invest in emerging markets

Unilever (UN, UL) CEO Alan Jope said Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar will be the top growth markets for the consumer goods heavyweight over the next few years.

Jope noted that the nations' rapidly growing population and an emerging middle class will increase demand for household good products. "These are going to be very important for the future and we are investing heavily," he adds.

The exec made his comments at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference earlier in the day.