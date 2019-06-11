Zynerba nabs new patent in U.S.; shares up 5% premarket

The USPTO has issued Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE), Patent No. 10,314,792, titled “Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder with Cannabidiol” which includes claims directed to methods of treating autism spectrum disorder by administering a therapeutically effective amount of synthetic cannabidiol.

The new patent will expire in 2038.

The issuance of this patent comes as enrollment progresses in Phase 2 BRIGHT study evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Zygel for the treatment of children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder.