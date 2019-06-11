Blackstone / GSO announces monthly distributions

Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declares $0.111/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declares $0.114/share monthly dividend, 4.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.109.
Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declares $0.122/share monthly dividend, 6.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.115.
Payable June 28; for shareholders of record June 21; ex-div June 20.
Payable July 31; for shareholders of record July 24; ex-div July 23.
Payable Aug. 30; for shareholders of record Aug. 23; ex-div Aug. 22.
