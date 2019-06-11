Phillips 66, Bridger Pipeline to move ahead with Liberty pipeline project

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Bridger Pipeline LLC say they have formed a 50-50 joint venture to proceed with construction of the Liberty Pipeline to provide crude oil transportation service from the Rockies and North Dakota production areas to Cushing, Okla.

The companies say the Liberty project is backed by long-term shipper volume commitments, and a supplemental binding open season will be announced at a later date to accommodate additional shippers.

The proposed $1.6B pipeline is scheduled to begin service in Q1 2021, pending regulatory approvals and permits; PSX will lead project construction and operate the pipeline.