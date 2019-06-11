Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action

Agilent (NYSE:A) initiated with Overweight rating and $83 (18% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) initiated with Neutral rating and $148 (7% upside) price target at Piper.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) initiated with Outperform rating and $345 (11% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Barclays has been busy:

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) resumed with Underweight rating and $133 (5% upside).

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) resumed with Overweight rating and $19 (102% upside) price target.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) resumed with Overweight rating and $164 (27% upside) price target.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) resumed with Equal Weight rating and $6 (27% upside) price target.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $131 (18% upside) price target.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) resumed with Equal Weight rating and $11 (16% upside) price target.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) resumed with Overweight rating and $26 (48% upside) price target. Shares up 2% premarket.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) resumed with Underweight rating and $25 (16% downside risk) price target.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) resumed with Overweight rating and $52 (21% upside) price target.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) resumed with Overweight rating and $28 (162% upside) price target.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) resumed with Underweight rating and $8 (14% downside risk) price target.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) resumed with Overweight rating and $120 (9% upside) price target.