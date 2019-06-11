Orbit International wins new contract in excess of $950K

Electronics Group of Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) received a follow-on award for a switch panel totaling in excess of $950K.
Deliveries are expected to commence in 4Q19 and be completed by 2Q2020.
Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “This order will add to a strong booking quarter highlighted by our previously announced order received by our Power Group (CBBWF) (OPG) in April 2019 for approximately $4.1M for production of Common Aircraft Armament Test Sets (CAATS). Furthermore, this order should firm up our delivery schedules for the fourth quarter of 2019.”
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox