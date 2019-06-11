Orbit International wins new contract in excess of $950K

Electronics Group of Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) received a follow-on award for a switch panel totaling in excess of $950K.

Deliveries are expected to commence in 4Q19 and be completed by 2Q2020.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “This order will add to a strong booking quarter highlighted by our previously announced order received by our Power Group (CBBWF) (OPG) in April 2019 for approximately $4.1M for production of Common Aircraft Armament Test Sets (CAATS). Furthermore, this order should firm up our delivery schedules for the fourth quarter of 2019.”