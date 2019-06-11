Lazard unit intends to use State Street Front-to-Back platform

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Asset Management sign letter of intent for LAM to adopt State Street's Front-to-Back investment servicing platform.

LAM, which has been a long term customer of State Street's Charles River Development and of State Street's middle- and back-office investment servicing solutions.

As part of the transition to the Front-to-Back platform, LAM plans to adopt CRD's Software-as-a-Service solution and additional front-to-back services from State Street for its equities and multi-asset investment businesses.

Further, LAM will expand its middle- and back-office servicing relationship to include the support of its alternative investments business.