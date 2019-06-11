VIVUS launches online platform to purchase Qsymia; shares up 4% premarket

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) has launched an e-medicine platform that will enable patients with a prescription for Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) capsules CIV to purchase the medication online.

With the Qsymia Advantage Program, new and existing patients can receive their monthly medication for $98 plus shipping and handling, a 30% or greater reduction.

Qsymia is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or greater or 27 kg/m2 or greater in the presence of at least blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.