Luckin Coffee attracts new bulls

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) is on watch after the Chinese coffee chain attracts more sell-side coverage.

Needham starts off Luckin with a Buy rating and price target of $27, calling it the only local brand with strong national exposure. "By utilizing its new technology-driven retail model and providing high-quality coffee products, affordability, and convenience to customers, we believe Luckin is disrupting the coffee industry in China," notes the firm.

KeyBanc launches coverage on Luckin with an Overweight rating. "We believe the company has several strategic advantages that should support its transition into a profitable business. These include: 1) exposure to a rapidly evolving coffee culture in China; 2) limited direct competition; 3) low development costs; 4) better tech and data analytics than peers; and 5) low per-unit cost structure," notes the KeyBanc analyst team.

Morgan Stanley is a bit more cautious with Luckin, initiating at Equal-weight and assigning a price target of $21.