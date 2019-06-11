Lennar closes $1.3B equity fund to invest in apartments

Lennar's (NYSE:LEN) announces the final closing of Lennar Multfamily Venture II fund, a $1.3B equity fund targeting investments in class A multifamily communities in the 25 top U.S. metropolitan markets.

LMV II's investors include eight prominent institutional investors, a group that consists of foreign pensions, sovereign wealth funds, banks, and insurance companies.

Lennar Corp. has a $381M commitment to the venture.

With target leverage of 50%, LMV II will provide LMC with capital to develop and acquire $2.6B in multifamily assets across the U.S.

LMV II will develop and acquire apartment communities and hold them to generate cash flow for the duration of the fund's eight-year life.