Dollar Tree +4% after JPMorgan upgrade

JPMorgan upgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to an Overweight rating and assigns a price target of $122.

"Our top-line and margin builds across banners support an inflection to high-single net income growth and low-double-digit consolidated EPS growth beyond FY19," notes JP.

The firm says the combination of Dollar Tree stability and Family Dollar's self-help story could drive +$1B annual free cash flow generation by FY20 in a stable/rational low-end backdrop (wages/employment) translating to an overall attractive fundamental risk/reward profile on the retailer.

The average sell-side rating on Dollar Tree is Outperform and the SA Authors' consensus rating is Bullish, while the Quant Rating on DLTR is Neutral.