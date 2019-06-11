Legacy Reserves plans to file for bankruptcy

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) -38.2% pre-market after saying it expects to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as it implements a restructuring support agreement with its lenders.

LGCY says the plan will provide for de-leveraging of its capital structure by more than $900M, including an infusion of at least $200M in equity capital, and payment in full of its other secured creditors, tax and other claimants, trade creditors and employees.

The restructuring agreement plans for LGCY to obtain debtor-in possession financing provided by certain lenders under its reserve based revolving credit facility.