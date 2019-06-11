New Beyond Meat product to hit grocery stores

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) announces that it will release the latest version of the Beyond Burger at grocery stores nationwide.

The company calls the new Beyond Burger patty the brand's next step forward in its vision of building the Future of Protein.

"The new, meatier Beyond Burger features marbling designed to melt and tenderize like traditional ground beef. Made using a blend of pea, mung bean and rice proteins that offer a complete protein source, the blend of proteins provides a meatier taste and texture that mimics the chew and juiciness of beef."

Consumer reviews of Beyond Meat patties from long-time carnivores have been largely favorable in comparison to many of the meatless products of the past.

The new Beyond Burger will begin shipping this week. BYND -10.81% premarket to $150.08 following a JPMorgan downgrade.

Source: Press Release