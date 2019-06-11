Zealand up 2% premarket on positive dasiglucagon data

Thinly traded Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is up 2% premarket on light volume in response to additional data from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating a single dose of dasiglucagon as a rescue treatment in diabetic patients with severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). The results were presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions in San Francisco.

The study showed that dasiglucagon rapidly increased blood sugar levels in type 1 diabetics experiencing very low levels of plasma glucose. The mean time to recovery was 10 minutes. Almost all (99%) recovered within 15 minutes.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in early 2020.