MT, ZYNE among premarket gainers

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) +56% as its subsidiary receives preclinical services funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) +34% .

Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) +18% on FDA nod for next-gen Pure-Vu.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) +14% on publication of CRV431 data from experimental model of Hepatitis B.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) +8% on new patent in U.S.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) +7% as China iron ore surges on supply crunch concerns.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) +6% on stock offering.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) +6% as CymaBay Therapeutics reported underwhelming 12-week data on NASH candidate seladelpar.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) +5% as Compass Point starts at Buy.