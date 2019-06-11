Litt keeps up pressure on Taubman Centers

Jonathan Litt once again takes aim at Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), urging the company to sell or spin off off 11 of the REIT's more productive assets, what he calls "jewel box" assets.

Says those assets are "likely worth nearly double the current TCO share price."

Litt's Land & Building Investment Management, in a letter to Taubman shareholders, brings up the possibility of nominating director candidates at TCO's 2020 annual meeting.

Also urges company to exit the Asia, saying the move "would likely drive nearly 10% accretion to annual earnings, materially reduce debt and eliminate future capital commitments for development."

Litt had been on Taubman's board in 2018, but didn't stand for re-election at this year's annual meeting because "it was clear the company did not intend to re-nominate me," he said.

"I decided not to run a proxy contest this year in order to let the company focus on improvements and because Bobby Taubman, who I believe bears most of the responsibility for Taubman’s terrible track record, was not up for election," Litt wrote.