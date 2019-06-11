TEGNA to acquire Dispatch Broadcast's stations in Indianapolis and Ohio

TEGNA (TGNA +0.5% ) agrees to acquire television stations WTHR, in Indianapolis and Ohio, for $535M from Dispatch Broadcast Group, as well WBNS Radio, sports radio in Central Ohio among adults 25-54.

The transaction represents a purchase price multiple of 7.9x expected average 2018-2019 EBITDA, including run rate synergies.

The company expects the transaction to be EPS accretive within a year after close and immediately accretive to free cash flow.

All free cash flow will subsequently be used to reduce debt, reducing total leverage to ~4x by the end of 2020.