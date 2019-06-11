Stocks rise again as China announces new stimulus moves

Stocks rack up another higher open, continuing the extremely positive mood in the market over the past week; Dow +0.5% , S&P +0.6% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

Expectations for a Fed rate cut and trade optimism have fueled the rally, and stocks are extending gains today after China announced new stimulus measures that would let local governments use bonds to finance infrastructure projects.

A seventh straight gain for the Dow would mark the index's longest winning streak since May 2018, while the S&P 500 is back above 2,900 and within 2.3% of its all-time high set earlier this year.

European bourses enjoy solid gains, with Germany's DAX +1.4% , France's CAC +0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite surged +2.6% .

In the U.S., the S&P's consumer discretionary ( +0.9% ), communication services ( +0.9% ) and energy ( +0.8% ) sector lead the early gainers, while the utilities (flat) and real estate ( +0.2% ) sectors lag.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the two-year yield up 3 bps to 1.93% and the 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 2.14%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 96.77.