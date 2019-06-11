HomeStreet gets Glass, Lewis backing for its slate of directors

HomeStreet (HMST +0.4% ) says proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis recommends that shareholders vote for all three of its nominees at the annual meeting on June 20.

According to the Glass, Lewis report: "Overall, we believe HomeStreet has demonstrated that it has a strong board and has presided over long-term shareholder value creation and is responsive to changing industry conditions and shareholder concerns."

Yesterday, activist investor Blue Lion amended its proxy statement to one nominee for the board, instead of the two it had previously nominated.

Last week, proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services, gave its blessing for HomeStreet's slate of directors.