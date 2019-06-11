Ulta Beauty seen gaining on peers

Credit Suisse reiterates an Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA +1.1% ) after meeting with management.

The firm says Ulta is more battle-ready for the beauty category of the future and has a much better merchandise assortment today, with a higher mix of prestige brands to help it continue to gain share from department stores for several years.

"We think ULTA’s competitive moat is widening. We see upward pressure on Street ests for +16% EPS growth over the next 3 yrs (the low end of ULTA’s long-term mid/high-teens target)," reads the CS note.