Sprint, T-Mobile drop on report state AGs to sue to block merger

Sprint (NYSE:S) has dropped 2.2% , and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has dropped to a 0.7% loss , as Reuters reports that at least 10 state attorneys general are preparing to sue to stop the wireless carriers' proposed $26B merger.

That suit could come as soon as today, Reuters says.

The New York State attorney general has the lead in the suit, according to the report, and will be holding a news conference this afternoon.

That comes alongside a Fox Business report that a final DOJ decision on the merger could come this week.