Colgate-Palmolive seen as dividend star

Argus thinks Colgate-Palmolive (CL) will attract attention from investors due to its high dividend yield.

Argus: "Colgate's dividend yield, at 2.4% now exceeds the 10-year Treasury yield at 2.15%. While Colgate isn't backed by Uncle Sam, the company has paid a dividend for 124 consecutive years and raised it for 57 consecutive years. The company has credit ratings in the low AAs and unlike the fixed coupon on a Treasury note we expect that CL's dividend will continue to increase."

The firm ups its price target on CL to $82 from $72 and keeps a Buy rating in place.