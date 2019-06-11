Petrobras gets another $68M via Braskem plea deal

Petrobras (PBR +0.7% ) says it has received 265M reais ($68.2M) as part of a plea deal signed by petrochemical producer Braskem (BAK +1.6% ) to settle corruption charges.

BAK already had returned 564M reais to PBR, bringing the total recovered so far to nearly 829M reais.

Separately, SBM Offshore says it signed a letter of intent with PBR for a 22-year lease and operating contract for the Mero 2 FPSO, to be deployed at the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.