Hannon Armstrong rated at highest junk level by S&P, Fitch

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI +0.5% ) gets BB+ long-term ratings, just under investment-grade, from both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

"These ratings expand our access to debt markets and will allow us to continue to diversify our funding sources," says Hannon Armstrong CFO Jeffrey A. Lipson.

S&P notes credit positives of low leverage, conservative underwriting standards, and experienced management team and credit weaknesses of niche position relative to larger rivals and some large single investment exposures.

Fitch cautiously views HASI's "planned opportunistic shift in company's portfolio mix toward higher-risk mezzanine debt and common equity exposures."

Both credit ratings firms have a stable outlook on the REIT.