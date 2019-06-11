AeroVironment acquires Pulse Aerospace

AeroVironment (AVAV +0.1% ) has acquired Pulse Aerospace, a developer and supplier of small VTOL UAS, for $25.7M in cash, including milestone-based earn-out payments of $5M.

The company financed the transaction entirely from available cash on hand.

Pulse recently received a multi-year contract award with a maximum value of more than $13M from an undisclosed defense customer for its Vapor unmanned VTOL systems, spares and services.

AeroVironment expects the transaction to be accretive to its earnings by the third full year of operations.