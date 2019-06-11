Lilly's Taltz shows long-term benefit in psoriasis study

Five-year data from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.4% ) Taltz (ixekizumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis showed a durable treatment benefit. The results are being presented at the World Congress of Dermatology in Milan.

More than 90% of treated patients maintained PASI 75 (75% reduction in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index) for five years while almost half maintained completely clear skin.

The FDA approved Taltz for plaque psoriasis in March 2016 followed by approval in Europe a month later.