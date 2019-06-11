Zambian government has no plans to seize First Quantum - Reuters

Zambia has no plans to seize the assets of First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), and the company expects to stay in the country despite the government's move to wrest control of a rival miner, Reuters reports, citing government and industry sources.

Zambia's appointment of a provisional liquidator to run Vedanta's Konkola Copper Mines has rattled international miners concerned about rising resource nationalism in Zambia and elsewhere.

Reuters reports company sources say First Quantum will remain in Zambia but freeze investment and perhaps suspend production and cut jobs, shrinking desperately needed tax revenues the country needs as debts mount.

First Quantum has much to lose in Zambia, which accounts for 83% of production from the company's operating assets this year, but the company also has bargaining power as the most profitable miner in the country as well as the biggest taxpayer.