Argan down 6% post Q1 results

Argan (AGX -6.2% ) reported Q1 revenues decline of 65% Y/Y to $49.54M, reflecting Gemma Power Systems substantial completion on four gas-fired power plant projects during the year ended January 31, 2019 and concluded activities on a fifth gas-fired power plant early in the first quarter.

The Roberts Company and Atlantic Project Company contributed 75% of consolidated revenues for the quarter.

Q1 Gross margin was -42.4%, compared to 10.9% a year ago, due to the limited revenues during the quarter and the loss project at Atlantic Project Company.

Company reports operating loss of $32.87M, compared to $5.81M profit a year ago.

EBITDA loss was $29.19M, compared to $8.15M last year.

Project backlog was $1.09B (-0.1% Y/Y); Recently GPS entered into a contract to build the 625 MW Harrison County Power Station, a natural gas-fired power plant, in West Virginia. Including this new contract received subsequent to the end of the quarter, company’s project backlog exceeds $1.4B.

Company has Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $255.76M as of April 30, 2019.

