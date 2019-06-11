Harris delivers navigation payload for GPS III satellite

Harris (HRS -2.5% ) has provided Lockheed Martin with its seventh of 10 advanced navigation payloads contracted for the U.S. Air Force’s GPS III satellite program.

It features a Mission Data Unit with a unique 70% digital design that links atomic clocks, radiation-hardened processors and powerful transmitters - enabling signals up to three times more accurate than any GPS satellites currently in operation.

The payload also boosts signal power, which increases jamming resistance by eight times and helps extend the satellite’s lifespan.