Exxon to proceed with Argentina oil project

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.6% ) says it will move ahead with a long-term oil development in Argentina's Bajo del Choique-La Invernada block.

XOM expects the project will produce as much as 55K boe/day within five years and include 90 wells, a central production facility and export infrastructure connected to the Oldeval pipeline and refineries.

XOM began a pilot project in the 99K-acre block in 2016 after successful results from an initial exploration, but the company's development in Argentina has been slow due to the geographic remoteness of the country from U.S. shale operations and government controls on natural gas prices.

If the project is successful, XOM says it could invest in a second phase in the block, which would produce up to 75K boe/day.