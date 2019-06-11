H&R Block enters into agreement to acquire Wave Financial

H&R Block (HRB +3.8% ) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Wave Financial for $405M, funded with available cash.

The acquisition expands H&R Block’s product and client portfolio and enhances its position in the small business market.

Based on the expected timing of closing, H&R Block estimates that the transaction will generate $40-$45M of revenue for fiscal 2020.

Additionally, ~57M U.S. workers are freelancers, a number that is expected to grow to roughly 87M by 2027, representing over half of the U.S. workforce.