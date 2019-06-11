Inspired Entertainment scoops up Gaming Technology Group

Inspired Entertainment (INSE +2.4% ) agrees to acquire Gaming Technology Group of Novomatic UK, a division of Novomatic for $120M.

Inspired expects to achieve $12.3M-$13.3M of synergies.Deal consideration represents a multiple of ~5.5x NTG's pre-synergy Adjusted EBITDA of £17.1M and 3.5x after adjusting for the mid-point of estimated run-rate annual synergies of £9.6M - £10.6M.

The acquisition is expected to close during Q3 2019.

Inspired is expected to refinance its existing indebtedness with a new £220M GBP-equivalent term loan and £20M revolving credit facility