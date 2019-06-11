Denali's DNL310 nabs accelerated review status in U.S. for MPS II

The FDA grants Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation status to Denali Therapeutics' (DNLI +0.6% ) DNL310 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis II (MPS II), also known as Hunter syndrome, a rare inherited disorder characterized by a large head, excess fluid in the brain and enlarged liver and spleen.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for accelerated review of the marketing application and, if approved, the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher that can be used for the accelerated review of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.