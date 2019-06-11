Wiley & Sons +6.7% as cost control boosts profits

Textbook specialist John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is 6.7% higher after today's earnings topper, where profit growth outpaced revenue gains amid slower expense growth.

Revenue rose about 3% on a GAAP and adjusted basis, but operating income of $80M was up 10% (up 17% excluding foreign exchange effects and the Learning House acquisition) and EPS rose to $1.10, up 19% (or up 26% on an adjusted basis).

“We achieved our targets for revenue and earnings and are seeing good growth in strategic areas such as Research Open Access publishing, Education Services, Test Preparation and Certification, and corporate training," says CEO Brian Napack.

It's guiding to fiscal 2020 revenue of $1.84B-$1.87B, with a 2022 target of about $2B. It also sees EBITDA of $360M-$375M (down from fiscal 2019's $388M) and EPS of $2.45-$2.55 (down from 2019's $2.96), along with free cash flow of $210M-$230M.

Its fiscal 2022 target for EBITDA of $440M, and for EPS it's about $3.50.

