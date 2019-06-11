Nippon Prologis REIT sees $330.6M proceeds from unit placement

Prologis (PLD -0.5% ) says Japanese real estate investment trust, Nippon Prologis REIT priced investment units at JPY 227,458 per unit.

The offering consists of domestic placement of 90,984 units and an international placement of 72,216 units.

Prologis will keep its 15% stake in NPR.

NPR will use estimated proceeds of JPY 35.9B ($330.6M) to repay bridge loans used to buy four class A properties for JPY 62.6B.

The assets, totaling 262,764 square meters (2.8M square feet) were offered to NPR through its sponsor support agreement with Prologis.

NPR is managed by a wholly owned subsidiary of Prologis.