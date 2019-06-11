AbbVie's Skyrizi shows durable effect in late-stage psoriasis study; shares up 2%

Two-year data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMMhance, evaluating AbbVie (ABBV +2.3% ) and collaboration partner Boehringer Ingelheim's SKYRIZI (risankizumab) in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis showed a sustained treatment benefit. The results are being presented at the World Congress of Dermatology in Milan.

After 94 weeks of continuous therapy, 72 - 73% achieved/maintained clear skin (PASI 100/sPGA 0) compared to 2% who were randomized to withdraw at week 28.

The FDA and EC approved the IL-23 inhibitor in April.