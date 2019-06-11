U.S. 2018 oil demand rose by most in a decade, BP report says

U.S. oil demand jumped 500K bbl/day to 20.46M bbl/day in 2018, the biggest increase in more than a decade and accelerating a trend of rising oil demand since a trough in 2009, BP says in its latest annual Statistical Review.

BP raises its estimate for oil reserves for the U.S. - which became the world's top producer in 2018 - by 22% to 61.2B barrels from 50B barrels at the end of 2017, while lifting its estimate of Saudi crude reserves at year-end by 12% to 297.7B barrels from 266.2B.

The report includes a warning that the world risks losing the battle against climate change, as extreme temperatures sparked a 2.9% surge in global energy demand - the fastest rate since 2010 - and a 2% rise in carbon emissions last year.

"It's clear we're on an unstable path with carbon emissions rising at their fastest rate since 2011," BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale says.

