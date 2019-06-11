Albemarle says will not participate in LME lithium contract

The London Metal Exchange's plans to launch a new contract for lithium are deprived of a key source of pricing data as top producer Albemarle (ALB +2.4% ) says it will not participate in the effort.

The contract would go against the company's view that lithium is a specialty chemical, not a commodity, David Ryan, ALB's head of corporate strategy and investor relations, told a lithium industry conference today in Santiago, Chile.

Ryan spoke on a panel presentation alongside executives from rivals SQM (SQM +3.6% ) and Tianqi Lithium, who agreed that lithium is not a true commodity but stopped short of saying their companies would not work with the LME.

Unlike for copper or other metals used to make electric cars, no traded price exists for lithium, leaving the industry's investors and executives without a full sense of the global market.

ETF: LIT