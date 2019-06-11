Stocks erase gains amid China trade, rate concerns

Stocks lose most of their morning gains heading into noon hour on the East Coast as the three major U.S. stock averages momentarily retreated to flat.

Investors focus on the potential for higher tariff on Chinese goods if China President Xi Jinping doesn't meet with President Trump at the G-20 meeting later this month. Also, interest rates also figure as Trump again criticizes the Fed for keeping borrowing costs "way too high."

Nasdaq, now up 0.1% , had risen as much as 1.1% earlier; S&P 500, +0.1% , had gained 0.8%; and Dow, also up 0.1% , was +0.7% earlier.

By S&P 500 sector, communications services ( +0.7% ), energy ( +0.7% ), and consumer staples ( +0.5% ) manage the strongest gains as industrials ( -0.8% ), utilities ( -0.5% ), and real estate ( -0.4% ) pull down.

Crude oil rises 0.5% to $53.51 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield rises less than 1 basis point to 2.154%; earlier yield had touched 2.179%