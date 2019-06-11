Thor Industries -5% as BAML pitches bear case again

Bank of America Merrill Lynch ratchets down expectations on Thor Industries (THO -4.9% ) again.

The firm now sees FY19 EPS of $5.85 vs. $5.47 prior, FY20 EPS of $7.65 vs. $7.20 prior and FY21 EPS of $8.40 vs. $8.25 prior. following a challenging FY3Q.

BAML also reduces its price objective on Thor to $58 from $62 as it warns on industry supply/demand headwinds integration risk from the EHG deal.

BAML is an outlier on Thor with an Underperform rating vs. the average sell-side rating of Outperform and SA authors also in the bull camp.