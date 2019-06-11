Ziopharm up 3% on FDA sign-off on study involving Sleeping Beauty platform

Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP +3.3% ) perks up on average volume in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has signed off on a National Cancer Institute-sponsored study evaluating T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy using the company's Sleeping Beauty platform for the treatment of solid tumors.

Sleeping Beauty is a non-viral gene transfer technology that the NCI will use to generate neoantigen-specific T cells.

The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 12, at 8:30 am ET to discuss its non-viral TCR-T program.