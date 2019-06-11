Fridson sees potential junk bond rally when Fed cuts rates

A Fed rate cut could spark a short-term rally in junk bonds, writes Martin Fridson, chief investment officer at Livian Fridson Advisors.

Notes that rallies followed rate cuts in 2001 and 2007, both on a price basis and total return basis.

Suggests focusing on 7- to 10-year maturities, as they consistently outperformed notes maturing in less than 7 years after the 2001 and 2007 cuts.

High-yield bonds rallied last week amid Jerome Powell's promise to "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."

ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK